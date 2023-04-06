Former railroad employee celebrates 100th birthday

Bill Webb celebrated his century of life with family and friends from his retired railroad employee group.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Former yardmaster Bill Webb will be turning 100 on April 16th. He credits his long life to his faith.

“I can’t give nobody the credit except Jesus. He’s been in my life since I was born into this world, I guess, when I became old enough to recognize, you know, who he was and all about him,” says Webb.

On Thursday, the Bluefield, Virginia, man got the chance to celebrate this important milestone at Fincastle with his friends in the Norfolk and Western Retirement Group. He was also joined by his son and daughter. His son, who is also named Bill, says his father doesn’t let age stop him from doing what he wants to do.

“Well, Dad still cuts his own grass. And when he turned 95, the family went together and bought him... a new John Deere riding mower. And he cut his grass the day before yesterday on his riding mower. So, he still drives, he still cuts his own grass, he’s still very independent,” says Bill Webb Jr.

Bill Webb Junior also commented on how much his dad’s friends in the Railroad Retirement club mean to him, and they made it clear how much he means to them during the celebration.

“...and thank each and every one of you for making this day a special day in my life, and I love each and every one of you. God bless you,” said Webb before blowing out the candle on his birthday cake.

Bill Webb says, despite living through hard times, he only has good memories of his life.

