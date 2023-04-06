In Focus Preview: upcoming events in April

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir will perform at The Clover Club on April 17.
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir will perform at The Clover Club on April 17.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday April 9 edition of In Focus, WVVA is featuring several upcoming events.

Segment one will feature free events happening at Camp Creek State Park this spring and summer. To learn more, go here.

Segment two will feature information about an upcoming performance at The Clover Club (upstairs at The RailYard) in Bluefield, W.Va. Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir is set to perform there Sat. April 17. That show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Segments three will feature a preview of the film Little Richard: I am Everything. You can watch it for one night only on Tues. April 11 at 7 p,m. at The Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield, W.Va. The Granada is one of only 500 venues nationwide chosen for the theatrical release.

When does this edition of In Focus air?

It will air at 9 a.m. on Sunday April 9.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
File photo.
Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation
Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Warner signs with Woodrow
Woodrow Wilson High School cheer champion signs with Concord University
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours

Latest News

Blue Prince Family Health Mobile Unit
Mobile health clinic makes stop in Lerona
Officers read books to the children about not giving in to peer pressure ahead of the children...
Community Connections and area police hold book fair at Wade Center
soccer net
W.Va. AG Patrick Morrisey “Disappointed in SCOTUS Female Sports Decision”
Students gathered in Grundy on Thursday for "Kids in the Creek."
Buchanan Co. 5th graders learn about the environment hands-on