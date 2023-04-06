Exotic pet store in Princeton expands its location

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

If you are looking for an out-of-the-ordinary pet, then look no further than Snook’s Wings and Things.

This shop offers pet supplies and food in addition to exotic animals.

The store originally opened shop last April, but quickly outgrew their space, hence their need to upgrade.

Fred Browning - co-owner: “So we’re actually coming up on our one year anniversary. And in our first nine months, we realized we were going to have to expand.”

Browning is an animal lover.

After taking an early retirement from Princeton Community Hospital, he decided to take the leap into business for himself. It started as volunteer work helping peculiar pets, but slowly transitioned into a business.

Fred: “It started out with actually doing rescues. We rescued a lot of exotics, a lot of parrots, re-homed them, rehabilitated them, kept them, a lot of them, and that’s how it all started. Probably been doing that for about 25 years.”

The store is also a team effort.

The name actually comes from Fred’s husband, Calvin.

Calvin Fletcher, co-owner: “The name Snook was my dad’s nickname. When he was a kid, he got hurt and taken to Princeton hospital and one of the nurses had nicknamed him Snook.”

Any pet that is not native to West Virginia or the east coast is considered exotic, and this store has that in spades:

Hedgehogs, ferrets, bearded dragons, there’s even animals from Madagascar.

If you’re at Snook’s Wings and Things, you can meet Dorothy, the store’s (as of right now) pet snake.

Exotic pets are not for everyone though because they take a lot of work to raise and keep healthy.

Fred’s advice?

Fred: “Do your research. We’re big on education.”

And what these business owners have learned is they’re not the only people in Princeton with a love for exotic pets.

Sook’s Wings and Things received a $1,250 grant from the City of Princeton earlier this year, that is being used to help fund the expansion at Snook’s.

You can find them at 127 Brick Street in Princeton, WV.

