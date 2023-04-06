Concord University receives $4.7 million over five years for school-based mental health training

Concord University
Concord University(WVVA NEWS)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord University social work program received a grant of more than $4.7 million that will be used to expand the number of mental health providers in West Virginia’s public school system by creating “CU in Schools” program. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program.

According to a release from CU, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced the grant award on March 28 with West Virginia University also receiving funding.

Over the five-year grant period, “CU in Schools” will place 40 advanced-standing Masters in Social Work (MSW) students in high-need local education agencies across the state to complete their advanced-year field placements. The program will pay tuition and stipend for all CU in Schools participants, and as an incentive for education agencies to employ program participants who have met all requirements, CU in Schools will pay a stipend towards the student’s first year of employment in the school system.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding that will be utilized to meet the need for mental health professionals in the West Virginia public school system,” said Drs. Scott Inghram and Shawn Allen, associate professors in Concord’s MSW program. “The social workers from this program will be highly educated professionals who possess skills integral to making lasting and effective change, thereby meeting unmet needs in schools across the state. We look forward to working with our partners at the West Virginia Department of Education to carry out this vital program.”

The National Association of Social Workers by the WVDE said that social workers provide services to schools including, but not limited to, crisis-management, student advocation, case management services, assessing student and family needs, and therapeutic interventions related to mental health and substance misuse services.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
File photo.
Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation
Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Warner signs with Woodrow
Woodrow Wilson High School cheer champion signs with Concord University
Braden and Cole Chapman sign with WVU Tech
Chapman brothers sign with WVU Tech men’s basketball

Latest News

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) announced that retail liquor...
WVABCA announces no retail liquor sales on Easter
Six home runs were hit between the two teams Wednesday night
Six HR’s were hit in MU/WVU baseball game
Easter is Sunday, April 12
Princeton church holds Easter Egg Hunt
Princeton church holds Easter Egg Hunt
Princeton church holds Easter Egg Hunt