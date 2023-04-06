Concord University receives $4.7 million over five years for school-based mental health training

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord University social work program received a grant of more than $4.7 million that will be used to expand the number of mental health providers in West Virginia’s public school system by creating “CU in Schools” program. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program.

According to a release from CU, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced the grant award on March 28 with West Virginia University also receiving funding.

Over the five-year grant period, “CU in Schools” will place 40 advanced-standing Masters in Social Work (MSW) students in high-need local education agencies across the state to complete their advanced-year field placements. The program will pay tuition and stipend for all CU in Schools participants, and as an incentive for education agencies to employ program participants who have met all requirements, CU in Schools will pay a stipend towards the student’s first year of employment in the school system.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding that will be utilized to meet the need for mental health professionals in the West Virginia public school system,” said Drs. Scott Inghram and Shawn Allen, associate professors in Concord’s MSW program. “The social workers from this program will be highly educated professionals who possess skills integral to making lasting and effective change, thereby meeting unmet needs in schools across the state. We look forward to working with our partners at the West Virginia Department of Education to carry out this vital program.”

The National Association of Social Workers by the WVDE said that social workers provide services to schools including, but not limited to, crisis-management, student advocation, case management services, assessing student and family needs, and therapeutic interventions related to mental health and substance misuse services.

