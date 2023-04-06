Concord students, faculty speak on bullying and domestic abuse

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University students and faculty came together against bullying, and the potential for future issues if left unaddressed on Wednesday.

The W.Va. Collegiate Recovery Network spoke with students about the connection between bullying and domestic violence at the school’s student center. The university’s Collegiate Recovery Coach said bullying doesn’t always stop after high school, and noted it’s important to acknowledge and address tactics moving forward.

“We know bullying occurs in k-12, but we don’t look at the fact at how it works in a collegiate environment,” said Brandon Whitehouse. “So, it can occur on college campuses and we just want to educate people on how to see when they’re doing it, or maybe when others are doing it, because it can come in very subtle fashions.”

Whitehouse added many characteristics of college-aged bullies can be identified in domestic abuse cases as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
File photo.
Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway

Latest News

Easter is Sunday, April 12
Princeton church holds Easter Egg Hunt
Princeton church holds Easter Egg Hunt
Princeton church holds Easter Egg Hunt
Concord students, faculty speak on bullying and domestic abuse
Concord students, faculty speak on bullying and domestic abuse
Hailey Sheppard
March’s Student Standout Winner: Hailey Sheppard