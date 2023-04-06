Concord students, faculty speak on bullying and domestic abuse

Athens, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University students and faculty came together against bullying, and the potential for future issues if left unaddressed on Wednesday.

The W.Va. Collegiate Recovery Network spoke with students about the connection between bullying and domestic violence at the school’s student center. The university’s Collegiate Recovery Coach said bullying doesn’t always stop after high school, and noted it’s important to acknowledge and address tactics moving forward.

“We know bullying occurs in k-12, but we don’t look at the fact at how it works in a collegiate environment,” said Brandon Whitehouse. “So, it can occur on college campuses and we just want to educate people on how to see when they’re doing it, or maybe when others are doing it, because it can come in very subtle fashions.”

Whitehouse added many characteristics of college-aged bullies can be identified in domestic abuse cases as well.

