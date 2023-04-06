Community Connections and area police hold book fair at Wade Center

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Getting booked had a whole new meaning for the Bluefield, WV and Mercer County Police today as they teamed up with Community Connections to put on a book fair at the Wade Center.

Officers read books to the children about not giving in to peer pressure ahead of the children selecting six books to take home with them. The books up for selection offered inspiring and educating themes. Some of the kids told WVVA about the subjects that interested them most which ranged from Harriet Tubman and space to hair texture.

The children were also given a goody bag from the police department as well as a month’s worth of hygiene supplies. The kids are challenged to read two books over Spring break and will be rewarded with an ice cream social.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.