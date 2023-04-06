Buchanan Co. 5th graders learn about the environment hands-on

Students gathered in Grundy on Thursday for "Kids in the Creek."
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRUNDY, Va. (WVVA) - In Grundy on Thursday, local fifth graders saw the chance to get hands-on experience in a range of outdoor activities.

It was a part of the Big Sandy Soil and Water Conservation District’s “Kids in the Creek” event, as environmental workers looked to educate students on the world around them.

“It’s important to get that in their minds when they’re young so when they’re looking around at the world, they can tie things together and go forward with a more ecologically minded viewpoint,” said Morgan Bradley, an Agriculture Education Program Director with Appalachian Sustainable Development.

While it was clear many students were to benefit from learning how to live a sustainable life on Thursday, the event’s focus was on the bigger picture.

“You connect it to something in their world, I find this under this rock in this stream, that runs in front of your house, and that means that what you put in the stream matters and the health of that water actually matters,” said Jay Callahan, a law student who taught students about fly fishing.

“We’re teaching kids, from an early age about how to grow their own food,” said Lindsey Felty, an Outreach Manager with Appalachian Sustainable Development. “And how it impacts the economy and their health, all that, so it’s full circle.”

With Mother Nature involved however, it was clear issues don’t always come with a simple solution.

“We know that there’s soil getting into our water,” said Emerson Kirby, a USDA Soil Conservationist. “But we don’t know exactly where to pinpoint that down to.”

For leaders however, some uncertainty proved to be even more reason to ensure the younger generation’s ability to make a difference.

“It is so important to learn it at a young age because this is our future,” said Katy Elsea, a USDA Farm Service Agent. “And if we want our streams and our rivers to be beautiful for these children, we need them to learn that now, that we don’t want to pollute our water sources, and we want to keep our environment as clean and as eco friendly as we can.”

