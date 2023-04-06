BSU comes back behind two home runs to beat WVU Tech

Big Blue defeat Golden Bears 6-3
BSU comes back behind two home runs to beat WVU Tech
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue hosted the WVU Tech Golden Bears in a non-conference baseball matinee.

The Golden Bears got out to a 2-0 lead until Jordan Varela-Payne hit a solo home run in the third and then in the fourth Sebastian Ortega hit a three-run home run to lead 4-2. Big Blue would go onto win 6-3.

