BSU comes back behind two home runs to beat WVU Tech

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State University Big Blue hosted the WVU Tech Golden Bears in a non-conference baseball matinee.

The Golden Bears got out to a 2-0 lead until Jordan Varela-Payne hit a solo home run in the third and then in the fourth Sebastian Ortega hit a three-run home run to lead 4-2. Big Blue would go onto win 6-3.

