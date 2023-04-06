Brian’s Safehouse to celebrate 15-year anniversary with banquet

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A faith-based recovery center in Prosperity is marking its 15th anniversary. To celebrate, Brian’s Safehouse and the Sparrow’s Nest in Raleigh County will be hosting a banquet on April 22, 2023, at The Place at the United Methodist Temple.

Founder Leon Brush started the in-house treatment programs for both men and women in honor of his late son Brian, who lost his life to addiction. Moving forward, he hopes to make it a bigger part of the organization’s mission to energize churches on the front lines of this fight.

“I still remember the day when I found out my son was an addict. I didn’t know what to do. People don’t know what to do, so to connect to people with a substance abuse disorder, that’s a difficult thing to do.”

The banquet is to highlight those rescued through the work the Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest have done, with 2017 graduate, Kyle Viars, sharing his story as the keynote speaker. Viars came to the Safehouse having lost everything to addiction. His life is now one of success—as a Christian, a family man, in business, and through youth coaching.

“I’m extremely grateful for the Safehouse,” related Viars. “They taught me how to live again—most importantly, taught me how to have a relationship with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’m always excited to share my story knowing it may help someone in need.”

The banquet will be held Saturday, April 22, at 6 pm at The Place, United Methodist Temple, Beckley, with the doors opening at 5:30 pm.

Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at The Christian Bookstore of Beckley or online at https://www.brianssafehouse.org. They will only be available until Sunday, April 16 or while supplies last, whichever comes first. Tickets will not be available at the door. For more information or to become a sponsor for this event, contact Leslie Pease, Communications Director, at 304-673-8012.

