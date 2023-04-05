Woodrow Wilson High School cheer champion signs with Concord University

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two-time Region 3 Champion and State Runner-up cheerleader Nasya Hoskins-Warner has signed with Concord University.

Hoskins-Warner has been cheering since she was in the 5th grade and was also in competition cheering growing up, where she competed at the Wide World of Disney Sports in Orlando.

Throughout her time at Woodrow Wilson, she has maintained an A average and was recently inducted into the ACT National Honor Society.

Hoskins-Warner is looking forward to attending Concord University, where she plans to pursue a degree in Sociology with a minor in Criminology.

She happens to be the great niece of Wyoming County retired running-back for the Seatle Seahawks and College Football Hall of Fame player Curt Warner.

Her mother, Twanna Warner, is in the Wyoming East Softball Hall of Fame and played volleyball and softball at Mountain State University.

