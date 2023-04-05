Wednesday looks warm with pop-up showers & t-storms

COMFY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got a quiet evening on the way, and temps should still stay on the mild side. Temps should drop into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. A few isolated showers/a t-storm could pop up before the day is over, but most will stay dry through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more warm weather, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will top off in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday afternoon. A few showers/t-storms could once again pop up Wednesday afternoon or evening, but not everyone will see rain.

COLD FRONT (WVVA WEATHER)

Nevertheless, we could see a stronger or severe storm or two tomrorow/tomorrow night, so stay weather aware! A few isolated storms with gusty winds, hail, and even a little rotation can’t be ruled out.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will bring more hit-and-miss showers/storms Thursday as well. We’ll start to cool down on Thursday too- highs will be in the mid 60s-low 70s.

Spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but we otherwise look cooler and overall tranquil into our Easter weekend...

STAY TUNED!

