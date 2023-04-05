Wednesday looks warm with pop-up showers & t-storms

Summer-like conditions to continue into midweek
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
COMFY NIGHT
COMFY NIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got a quiet evening on the way, and temps should still stay on the mild side. Temps should drop into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight. A few isolated showers/a t-storm could pop up before the day is over, but most will stay dry through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring more warm weather, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will top off in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday afternoon. A few showers/t-storms could once again pop up Wednesday afternoon or evening, but not everyone will see rain.

COLD FRONT
COLD FRONT(WVVA WEATHER)

Nevertheless, we could see a stronger or severe storm or two tomrorow/tomorrow night, so stay weather aware! A few isolated storms with gusty winds, hail, and even a little rotation can’t be ruled out.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK
SEVERE WEATHER RISK(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will bring more hit-and-miss showers/storms Thursday as well. We’ll start to cool down on Thursday too- highs will be in the mid 60s-low 70s.

Spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but we otherwise look cooler and overall tranquil into our Easter weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

Donate for Life flag raised.
Donate for Life flag raised at PCH
Full video forecast (4-4-2023)
Full video forecast (4-4-2023)
Full Forecast (4/4)
Full Forecast (4/4)
A mix of sun and clouds is expected today as temperatures top off in the 70s and low 80s.
It’ll feel more like summer over the next few days