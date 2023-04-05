Tazewell’s Violet Studio is expanding

The Violet Studio will begin their move halfway through this month- with the hopes of a grand opening in May.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Violet Studio, the Town of Tazewell’s only business solely dedicated to creating art, will be soon joining the Main Street Community with a larger space and new offerings.

“I can offer more options and a wider array of creative things to do here in Tazewell. I’m really excited to bring paint your own pottery to Tazewell and to the students I already work with " said owner, Violet Asbury.

“The pottery is super fun It’s amazing. We are going to make pieces from molds and glaze them,” said student Elaina Asbury.

The studio will have hundreds of shapes and designs to choose from out of their new location, which was formerly a business called Donnie’s.

“When me and my husband were first dating we came here with a group of friends right before they closed it. To come back around full circle now that we’re married with kids is just wonderful. They’ve brought life back into this building and I hope to continue to bring that life,” said Violet.

The Violet Studio will begin their move halfway through this month- with the hopes of a grand opening in May.

