A stretch of Mercer Street to be closed for Easter program

Mercer Street will be closed from the intersection at Bee Street to the intersection at 7th Street on Friday, April 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer Street will be closed from the intersection at Bee Street to the intersection at 7th Street on Friday, April 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an Easter program at Copeland Park.

Chief Tim Gray of the Princeton Police Department asks that motorists consider taking an alternate route when traveling through that area during the allotted time.

