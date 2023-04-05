Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Severe storms including hail, tornadoes hit Midwest, South
Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot