Showers and thunderstorms look likely into late week

Some storms could be strong to severe Wednesday night-Thursday
RAIN COVERAGE
RAIN COVERAGE(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SURFACE MAP
SURFACE MAP(WVVA WEATHER)

As a frontal system approaches the area, we’ll gradually grow unsettled this evening. We should see increasing clouds through sundown, and developing showers and thunderstorms look possible tonight, mainly after 8-9 PM.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Though the risk is low (marginal), we could see a stronger or severe storm or two tonight! Main threats with any stronger cells would include gusty winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, we’ll become mainly cloudy and breezy tonight. Low temps will stay mild through early Thursday, dropping into the upper 50s-low 60s.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday should bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms, and cooler high temps in the upper 60s-low 70s. Thursday night, we’ll start to dry out a bit more, and cooler air will work in behind the front as it sags to our south. Low temps Thursday night-Friday AM will fall back into the 40s for most.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

The front will stall just to our south this weekend, bringing some lingering spotty rain at times Friday-Saturday. We’ll be cooler as well, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s both afternoons.

TEMP TREND
TEMP TREND(WVVA WEATHER)

Easter Sunday looks sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s!

A dry stretch of weather could then be on the way for next week...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
File photo.
Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation

Latest News

Full Forecast (4/5)
Full Forecast (4/5)
It'll be another warm one as temperatures top off in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this...
Another Summer-like day is expected
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday looks warm with pop-up showers & t-storms
Donate for Life flag raised.
Donate for Life flag raised at PCH