Showers and thunderstorms look likely into late week

SURFACE MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

As a frontal system approaches the area, we’ll gradually grow unsettled this evening. We should see increasing clouds through sundown, and developing showers and thunderstorms look possible tonight, mainly after 8-9 PM.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Though the risk is low (marginal), we could see a stronger or severe storm or two tonight! Main threats with any stronger cells would include gusty winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, we’ll become mainly cloudy and breezy tonight. Low temps will stay mild through early Thursday, dropping into the upper 50s-low 60s.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday should bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms, and cooler high temps in the upper 60s-low 70s. Thursday night, we’ll start to dry out a bit more, and cooler air will work in behind the front as it sags to our south. Low temps Thursday night-Friday AM will fall back into the 40s for most.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

The front will stall just to our south this weekend, bringing some lingering spotty rain at times Friday-Saturday. We’ll be cooler as well, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s both afternoons.

TEMP TREND (WVVA WEATHER)

Easter Sunday looks sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s!

A dry stretch of weather could then be on the way for next week...STAY TUNED!

