Second Chance Cats holds monthly spay and neuter clinic

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The non-profit Second Chance Cats teamed up with the Roanoke based spay and neuter clinic Angels of Assisi send a van of cats and dogs to get fixed this morning. 30 pets were taken for their appointments. The co-founder of second chance cats says events like these are vital due to the price and wait time of local vets as well as local shelters often seeing code red.

”All of the area shelters are full. If you want to stop euthanasia you need to spay and neuter your pet,” said Co-Founder, Elizabeth MacDonald.

“And this is a good price. People need to contact us and figure out how to get on the van,” said other Co-Founder, Darlene Little

Second Chance Cats Will offer the spay and neuter event once a month through September. May is already full and June is filling up fast. If you would like to sign up for the clinic email secondchancecatswv@gmail.com for more info. The cost ranges from $75 to $110 for the procedure depending on gender and type of animal.

