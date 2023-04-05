Raleigh County to receive new family treatment court

RALEIGH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County will be receiving a new family treatment court (FTC) along with Putnam County, which brings the number of FTCs in West Virginia to 13.

According to a release from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, The Raleigh County Family Treatment Court will have a public opening ceremony on April 6 at noon at the Raleigh County Courthouse ceremonial courtroom where the Tenth Judicial Circuit (Raleigh County) Judge Andrew Dimlich will oversee the treatment court and Jessica Hilton will be the Family Treatment Court Case Coordinator.

FTCs serve individuals with substance use problems who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases but have not permanently lost custody of their children, and they are designed to make homes safe for children to return to and can achieve permanency for children faster and more effectively than traditional methods. Participation is voluntary.

“Treatment courts demonstrate how the West Virginia judicial branch can help improve the lives of our citizens and families,” said Chief Justice Beth Walker. “These programs succeed because of the hard work of the participants, and also the diligence and generosity of judges who volunteer their time to support these programs in addition to their other duties.”

West Virginia’s first family treatment court opened in October 2019 in Boone County. Statewide, there have been 137 graduates so far among 361 family treatment court participants with 555 children served.

Putnam County’s Family Treatment Court will have its opening ceremony on April 11 at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Putnam County Judicial Building. The Twenty-Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Joseph Reeder will oversee the court and Jilyan “Page” Harris will be this court’s Family Treatment Court Case Coordinator.

A non-adversarial approach is taken in FTCs in order to bring together professionals in child welfare, substance use treatment, mental health, and other fields to intervene in abusive and neglectful matters.

“Family treatment court evaluations have consistently found that, compared with parents receiving conventional child welfare and dependency court interventions, parents participating in family treatment courts enter treatment more quickly, stay longer, complete treatment at higher rates, receive more court review hearings, and reunite with their children more often,” according to the National Center on Substance Abuse and Child Welfare.

