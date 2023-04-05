March’s Student Standout Winner: Hailey Sheppard

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - March’s winner for WVVA’s Student Standout Contest is Hailey Sheppard. Sheppard is a sophomore at Graham High School.

Sheppard has a high average in all of her classes and takes AP and college credit courses. She is also a cheerleader and active member of school groups. She is also a member of the tennis team. Some of her hobbies include gymnastics, movies and traveling.

If you know a student who you think should be nominated as a student standout, you can enter them into the contest here: https://www.wvva.com/page/student-standout/

