March’s Student Standout Winner: Hailey Sheppard
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - March’s winner for WVVA’s Student Standout Contest is Hailey Sheppard. Sheppard is a sophomore at Graham High School.
Sheppard has a high average in all of her classes and takes AP and college credit courses. She is also a cheerleader and active member of school groups. She is also a member of the tennis team. Some of her hobbies include gymnastics, movies and traveling.
If you know a student who you think should be nominated as a student standout, you can enter them into the contest here: https://www.wvva.com/page/student-standout/
