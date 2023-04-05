Greenbrier Valley Airport holds multiple department live-fire training exercise

The training simulated an aircraft fully engulfed in flames
The Greenbrier Valley Airport held a live-fire training exercise today in collaboration with...
The Greenbrier Valley Airport held a live-fire training exercise today in collaboration with both Lewisburg and Frankford volunteer fire departments.(WVVA)
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Valley Airport held a live-fire training exercise today in collaboration with both Lewisburg and Frankford volunteer fire departments.

This exercise is part of an annual training program mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure that the airport’s Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) emergency response teams are equipped to handle any and all potential emergencies that may arise.

This year’s training involved a 45-foot fuselage provided by the West Virginia State Fire Academy.

It simulates an aircraft fully engulfed in flames and a fire mat that helps the ARFF to practice effectively responding in the case of an emergency.

Greenbrier Valley Airport says this training is vital to the effort of ensuring safety and security for all passengers as well as airport personnel.

