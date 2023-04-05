Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison time on Wednesday.

Timothy Wickline was found guilty by a jury of his peers last January on two counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent or Guardian, Third Degree Sexual Assault, and Incest.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via, the charges stem from incidents that happened in April of 2020. As a result of those convictions, Wickline was sentenced on Wednesday to serve the next 20-40 years in prison.

Via said Wickline will also be required to be on the Sex Offender Registry upon his release. He will also be under intense supervision for the 50 years that follow his release.

Assistant prosecutors Bethany Burdette and Ryan Blake secured the convictions by the jury at trial.

The case was investigated by Cpl. Matt Doss of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Dept.

