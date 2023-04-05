Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va. police responded to a reported shots-fired call just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning on Frederick Street, according to Mercer County Dispatch.

Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Dennis Dillow reported police had arrived to a “domestic related incident,” and were working to obtain warrants for a male subject. The name of the subject has not been released as of publish, and the incident is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

