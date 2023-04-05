Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va. police responded to a reported shots-fired call just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning on Frederick Street, according to Mercer County Dispatch.
Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Dennis Dillow reported police had arrived to a “domestic related incident,” and were working to obtain warrants for a male subject. The name of the subject has not been released as of publish, and the incident is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.