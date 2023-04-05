Concord University holds “Appalachia Today” event

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Concord University is nestled in the heart of Appalachia, as the state of West Virginia is the only state completely within that region. It’s what makes this a perfect place to host this event called “Appalachia Today” . As its name implies, it focuses on Appalachian heritage and how that culture continues to this day.

“We live in a beautiful place. We live in a place with rich heritage and rich history, a place that we should be proud of our legacy, and what Appalachia has brought to us, at the same time understanding that it’s not an old thing, it’s not something that’s past and we’re looking back at the history, but it’s now, it’s today, it’s who we are today. We are who we are because of who we’ve been and because of who we’ll be,” says Karen Vuranch, Introduction to Appalachian Studies Instructor at Concord and an organizer for the event.

It started with a live musical performance from the bluegrass band, West by Goddess, an all-female bluegrass trio. This gathering had more than music, as an actual taste of Appalachian heritage is served up in the cafeteria as some regional foods were on the menu for those at the event. There was also Jo Ann Dadisman, a storyteller telling tales from West Virginia’s past, – the spookier side of West Virginia’s past, that is. She says the theme of her stories for the event were “murder, mayhem, and mystery.” She says there’s a unique quality to the stories that come out of the Appalachian area.

“I firmly believe that place changes people and it changes their stories. And so, Appalachian tales are a little different than what you’ll find anywhere else,” says Dadisman.

The event wraps up on the serious side, with a panel discussion led by the concord university social work department. The topic: substance abuse in West Virginia.

Vuranch hopes Appalachia Today inspires people to take pride in their heritage. While this is the first time Concord held this event, the is hope that Appalachia Today turns into an annual tradition for the university.

