Chapman brothers sign with WVU Tech men’s basketball

SHADY SPRING W.Va. (WVVA) - The all-state backcourt of Braden and Cole Chapman is staying in Raleigh County.

The Chapmans will play for the WVU Tech Golden Bears. They signed their letters of intent on Tuesday. Braden and Cole helped bring Shady Spring its first boys basketball state championship in 2021.

