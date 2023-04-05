BSU’s Alumni Association donates to student food pantry

“We want to support our students in any way that we can.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Bluefield State University’s Alumni Association wants to show their support for students who may be going to class hungry. They gave a monetary donation to the Bluefield State Student Food Pantry which was used to purchase more nonperishable food items for the students. The Mercer County chapter of the Alumni Association were the ones who originally put the pantry together to help prevent hunger from getting in the way of studies.

“We want to support our students in any way that we can. So, this is one of the ways. We try to have nutrients on campus for them...” says Marviene Johnson, membership chair for the BSU Alumni Association, “...I think if their stomachs are full, if they’re well fed, then they can concentrate more on their lessons and classes and that. We don’t want them to worry about things like that.”

If you are a student at BSU who would like to utilize the food pantry, the food is distributed in baskets in every building across campus. If you would like to donate to the food pantry or would like more information about joining the Alumni Association, you can call Johnson at 304-327-4062

