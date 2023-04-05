Books and Babies and Dolly Parton, Oh my!

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the United States Department of Education, 17 percent of West Virginians have significant difficulty with everyday literacy tasks. On Wednesday, local Rotarians visited the Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) nursey in Beckley in an effort to lower that number.

Members of the Beckley Rotary Club dropped off hundreds of donated books, collected in the month of February as part of a new initiative through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Libray program works to promote literacy at a young age by giving children access to free reading materials.

Rotarians were able to drop off 300 books given by rotary club members, as well as those in the Raleigh County community.

“That means 300 new babies. 300 of our newest residents in Raleigh County are going to be introduced to reading,” shared April Elkins Badtke, President of the Beckley Rotary Club. “We wanted to get people and parents and those in the earliest stages enrolled in Imagination Library, so we kicked off “For the Love of Reading” with our club. We challenged our club to help meet the match that we asked for for our district grant, in which we were able to raise $6,000 for this initiative.”

“Through donations from their Rotary Club and things like that they’ve gotten to 300 books here,” said Katana Jackson, Director of Women’s Services at RGH. “I mean, we were shocked. When she [Badtke] told me 300 books...I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ We didn’t expect that much.”

Now, when a baby is born at RGH, the parents can immediately sign them up for the Imagination Library, where they will receive a free book every month until their fifth birthday.

And when those books are gone, the Beckley Rotary Club is prepared to donate even more. They have partnered with the hospital to host their “For the Love of Reading” drive each year.

“We encourage everything about making communities healthier and literacy is a big deal here in West Virginia,” explained Jackson. “So, if we can do anything to encourage and help these little guys get an early jump on life that’s what we are going to do.”

Since 1995, the Imagination Library has gifted more than 200 million books across the world. Visit imaginationlibrary.com to sign up your child.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.