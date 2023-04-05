Bluefield, W.Va. alleged hoax bomber deemed “not competent” to stand trial

Police said James Fowler, 50, demanded to see a federal agent in August, 2022
Police said James Fowler, 50, demanded to see a federal agent in August, 2022(WVVA News)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 50-year-old James Fowler of Bluefield, W.Va. was set to appear in court on Tuesday, for charges relating to his alleged role in bringing a hoax bomb to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in August of 2022.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran however, Fowler was deemed “not competent” to stand trial.

“What that means is, he will be at Sharp Hospital unless, and until he is restored to competency,” said Cochran. “If he is restored to competency, then his trial at that time would be set by the court.”

Fowler was charged with “possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony” among other charges back in 2022.

Judge Derek Swope since issued a bench warrant, to have Fowler detained should he be released from the hospital for any reason.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
A man convicted on a slew of child sex crimes at trial in January was sentenced to serve prison...
Following guilty verdict at trial, Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison on child sex crime charges
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
File photo.
Early-morning Bluefield, W.Va. domestic incident under investigation

Latest News

Warner signs with Woodrow
Woodrow Wilson High School cheer champion signs with Concord University
RGH nurse reads to newborn
Books and Babies and Dolly Parton, Oh my!
Mercer Street will be closed from the intersection at Bee Street to the intersection at 7th...
A stretch of Mercer Street to be closed for Easter program
The Greenbrier Valley Airport held a live-fire training exercise today in collaboration with...
Greenbrier Valley Airport holds multiple department live-fire training exercise
Joe Manchin
Manchin announced $3.7 million to upgrade pipeline infrastructure in McDowell County