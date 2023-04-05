Bluefield, W.Va. alleged hoax bomber deemed “not competent” to stand trial

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 50-year-old James Fowler of Bluefield, W.Va. was set to appear in court on Tuesday, for charges relating to his alleged role in bringing a hoax bomb to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in August of 2022.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran however, Fowler was deemed “not competent” to stand trial.

“What that means is, he will be at Sharp Hospital unless, and until he is restored to competency,” said Cochran. “If he is restored to competency, then his trial at that time would be set by the court.”

Fowler was charged with “possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony” among other charges back in 2022.

Judge Derek Swope since issued a bench warrant, to have Fowler detained should he be released from the hospital for any reason.

