BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield earned bragging rights over arch-rival, Graham in both baseball and softball.

The Beavers came back from five runs down to win the baseball game and won convincingly in softball.

Baseball: Bluefield 10 | Graham 9

Softball: Bluefield 11 | Graham 1

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.