Beckley Police Department to host a DEA Take Back event

Beckley Police Department
Beckley Police Department(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department (BPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give the public the opportunity to anonymously hand in dangerous, unwanted, expired, and unused prescription drugs.

A news release from BPD said that this event is to support preventing pill abuse and theft by ridding home of these prescriptions. The DEA National Prescription Take Back is an initiative that addresses public safety and health.

The DEA said, “Studies show that most abuse prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. in addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods of disposing of unused medicine - flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash - both pose potential safety and health hazards.”

The pills can be brought for disposal to the Beckley Police Department front lobby located at 501 Neville Street in Beckley, and the service will be free.

The DEA cannot accept any type of liquids, needles, or sharps.

Contact Sgt. David J. Bailey at (304) 256-1847 with any questions.

