Another Summer-like day is expected

It’ll be another warm one today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Most of the day looks dry with mainly cloudy skies; however, some pop-up showers are thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain/storms, but those that do could experience some heavy rain and gusty winds.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today with a few showers and storms possible late afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay mild throughout the overnight hours with lows in the 60s. A few showers/storms will remain possible tonight.

Some pop-up showers and storms are possible at times tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected tomorrow at times. High temperatures will be cooler in the 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon.

Showers and a few storms are expected at times tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds and some occasional showers will linger throughout Friday and Saturday. We’ll stay on the cooler side with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will cool down late week but rise throughout next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier air should move in by Easter Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 50s and low 60s. More Summer-like temperatures are expected by this time next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

