Another Summer-like day is expected
Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and 80s today
It’ll be another warm one today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Most of the day looks dry with mainly cloudy skies; however, some pop-up showers are thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain/storms, but those that do could experience some heavy rain and gusty winds.
We’ll stay mild throughout the overnight hours with lows in the 60s. A few showers/storms will remain possible tonight.
Scattered showers and a few storms are expected tomorrow at times. High temperatures will be cooler in the 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon.
Clouds and some occasional showers will linger throughout Friday and Saturday. We’ll stay on the cooler side with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Drier air should move in by Easter Sunday as temperatures climb back into the 50s and low 60s. More Summer-like temperatures are expected by this time next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.