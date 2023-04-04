WVDOH awards contracts for paving projects across the state

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced that contracts were awarded for 17 paving projects across the state. The contracts are from a bid letting conducted on March 14.

$15.3 million was awarded by Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to the West Virginia Paving Inc. in order to repair a section of I-64 in Raleigh County from the Airport Road interchange to the Glade Creek Bridge, which is nearly six miles.

The project will include a SAMI (Strain Alleviating Membrane Interlayer) seal as an interlayer to protect new asphalt. The SAMI layer will go on top of the concrete pavement. WVDOH crews pave on top of it.

Other paving contracts awarded included projects in the counties of Tucker, Fayette, Summers, Pocahontas, Wirt, Lewis, Mercer, Greenbrier, Wyoming, Pendleton, Monroe, Ohio, McDowell, Hardy, Webster, and Grant counties.

Many factors were considered before bids were awarded such as whether a bid fell above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.

In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

