On W.Va. tour, Senator Manchin takes questions on possible presidential bid, Justice challenge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As a swing vote in the Senate, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, has dominated national headlines over the last year, playing a critical role in the development of the Inflation Reduction Act and serving as a strong critic against increasing the national debt. With a number of recent criticisms of the President, speculation is mounting that Sen. Manchin could be gearing up for a presidential bid.

In an interview with WVVA News on Monday, we asked Senator Manchin about his recent criticism of the President and the way Biden is implementing the Inflation Reduction Act. By allowing countries such as China to produce batteries for U.S. electric vehicles, he claimed the President is undermining the legislation’s original intent to create stronger and more reliable American supply chains.

“I want to develop manufacturing here in America as quickly as possible. So we’re in a tug of war here and we want to make sure they toe the line and do what the bill says,” said Senator Manchin, who helped craft the legislation.

When asked whether he would mount a primary challenge against the President, Sen. Manchin said he is waiting until the year’s end to make a decision. In reference to the divisive climate the country is facing, he said “people are tired. They’re wore out. It’s a critical problem that we have. You’re hearing this all the time when this is the greatest country on earth.”

If Senator Manchin decides to run for re-election, he faces a possible challenge from Gov. Jim Justice, who is also weighing a run. In a recent nationwide poll of Governors and their approval rating, Gov. Justice ranked among the top five.

Sen. Manchin said he would welcome the challenge. “It’s the people who make those determinations. It’s going to be the citizens of West Virginia who make that decision, who they think can do the best job in Washington. I’ve never made decisions based on who wants to run or who might run. I’ve always encouraged people to get involved in the process and if Governor Justice wants to get involved, that would be great....I have no problem.”

But later in the interview, the senior senator took a more critical tone when asked about the Governor’s handling of the recent State Police investigation.

“I know that Jan Cahill is a good man. I’ve known Jan for a long time. The rule of law is the rule of law. If someone has done something wrong, they’re innocent until proven guilty. Right now, they just chastise people and that’s just wrong.”

While Sen. Manchin appears to be getting out front on a number of issues, he still has several more months before he has to decide. The filing deadline for the 2025 Presidential Race is next January.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.