West Virginia resort workers awarded back pay, damages

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly three dozen workers at a resort owned by West Virginia’s governor have won $23,000 in back wages and damages after they were denied overtime pay, federal labor officials said Monday.

The 34 employees mostly worked in two restaurants at The Greenbrier resort’s Sporting Club, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement. The private development was formed in 2000 to offer memberships to those that buy real estate at The Greenbrier. Other Sporting Club amenities include a members-only golf course, lodges, pools, a spa, a fitness center and an equestrian center.

In a statement, the Labor Department said the employer failed to include a mandatory 20% service charge for members’ food and beverages in employees’ regular pay rates. It resulted in the workers not being paid the proper overtime rate. The department’s Wage and Hour Division also found the employer failed to identify accurate rates of pay on payroll records. These actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Country clubs provide their members with a relaxing and entertaining experience made possible by hard-working employees who have the right to be paid all of the wages they’ve earned,” said John DuMont, a Wage and Hour Division district director in Pittsburgh.

The Greenbrier is owned by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

The shooting was reported on Ryan Drive in Rutledge.
Teen pleads guilty in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old
Woman holding newborn baby.
UVA Health developing test to determine who is at risk for postpartum depression
WVDOH generic
WVDOH awards contracts for paving projects across the state
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
VSP releases information on crash that led to former Alleghany County chief deputy arrest