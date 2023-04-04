West Virginia Junior College added to Promise Scholarship Program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Legislature just recognized West Virginia Junior College’s (WVJC) contributions to state workforce development by adding it to the Promise Scholarship eligible institutions list which WVJC students will be able to apply for beginning this year.

The Promise Scholarship was formed in 2001 and provides up to $5,200 per year to students who graduate from a W.Va. high school and meet other eligibility requirements.

“We are thrilled that the West Virginia Legislature has recognized WVJC’s contributions to workforce development in our state,” said WVJC CEO Chad Callen. “The Promise Scholarship will make it possible for even more students to pursue a rewarding career in West Virginia.”

WVJC offers both residential and online programs across the state. The college is most recently known for its innovation in nursing education. WVJC offers nursing programs in eleven locations across West Virginia. Eight of the programs are delivered through a hybrid-online delivery method and in partnership with hospitals, opening access to adult students who could not otherwise attend nursing school. In addition, the College implemented the state’s first mobile nursing lab, which provides hands-on simulation training to students at hospitals across West Virginia. WVJC deployed two additional mobile nursing labs in March 2023, bringing its fleet to three. One of those is in partnership with Mon Health System.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.