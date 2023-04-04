Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).
AG Morrisey announces 2024 run for Governor
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
Groundbreaking takes place in Hinton for Batteau Beach landing.
Batteau Beach groundbreaking
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment