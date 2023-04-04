VSP releases information on crash that led to former Alleghany County chief deputy arrest

Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being...
Former Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, fired after being arrested for DUI(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police Tuesday released information about the arrest of a former Alleghany County chief deputy.

45-year-old Matthew Bowers was arrested April 1 and charged with DWI and refusal to take a blood/breath test.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220 near Grafton Street.

Bowser was driving a Subaru Impreza north on Rt. 220, when he drove into a guardrail barrier dividing the north and southbound travel lanes, according to police.

Bowser was arraigned Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

The shooting was reported on Ryan Drive in Rutledge.
Teen pleads guilty in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old
Woman holding newborn baby.
UVA Health developing test to determine who is at risk for postpartum depression
WVDOH generic
WVDOH awards contracts for paving projects across the state
With a number of recent criticisms of the President, speculation is mounting that Sen. Manchin...
On W.Va. tour, Senator Manchin takes questions on possible presidential bid, Justice challenge