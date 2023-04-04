VSP releases information on crash that led to former Alleghany County chief deputy arrest
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police Tuesday released information about the arrest of a former Alleghany County chief deputy.
45-year-old Matthew Bowers was arrested April 1 and charged with DWI and refusal to take a blood/breath test.
Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220 near Grafton Street.
Bowser was driving a Subaru Impreza north on Rt. 220, when he drove into a guardrail barrier dividing the north and southbound travel lanes, according to police.
Bowser was arraigned Monday.
