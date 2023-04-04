UVA Health developing test to determine who is at risk for postpartum depression

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is working on a test to help pregnant women find out if they are at risk for postpartum depression.

“What we’re trying to do is make a difference to women who are pregnant and get them the test to be available so that maybe we can start preventing postpartum depression instead of waiting for moms to get sick before we initiate treatment,” Doctor Jennifer Payne said.

The test aims to help expecting moms know if they are at risk for postpartum depression by their third trimester.

Family history will play a role, but the blood test will help discover if the mother has the two genes consistently found in those who are most at risk.

“These biomarkers are about 80% accurate in saying that someone is at high risk of postpartum depression,” Dr. Payne said.

According to UVA Health, postpartum depression affects up to 20% of new moms. Dr. Payne says that withing the next year, these tests and resources will be available to the public.

“We are also developing an app to go along with the biomarkers that will help us identify other risk factors and get even more accurate at predicting who’s at elevated risk,” Dr. Payne said.

