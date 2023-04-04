Upshur County sheriff dies, department says

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Virgil Miller Tuesday morning.

The department said in a social media post they are saddened to announce Sheriff Miller’s sudden passing.

Viewing and funeral arrangement times have not been completed, the department says.

Below is a Facebook post from the department:

Miller was most recently elected Sheriff of Upshur County in 2020. He had been in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

The department said daily operations of the Sheriff’s Department and Tax Office will continue, and the Office of the Upshur County Commission will release additional details in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.