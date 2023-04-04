Richlands Library begins renovations to their historic building

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday marked the first day of renovations for the Richlands Branch of the Tazewell County Public Library.

“As a small boy I made several trips up these steps to check out books. I have a lot of memories here and its an iconic building. I’m glad to see its going to be renovated,” said Virginia Senator for the 38th District Travis Hackworth.

This is the first phase in a three part plan to refurbish the building.

“Phase one involves all exterior repairs. So we need to repair or replace all of the windows and fix the siding,” said Director for Tazewell County Public Libraries Erica Galloway,

Phase two will involve interior work, including the instillation of an elevator. As of now there is no handicap access to upper floors.

The final phase will see the addition of a community space in the back.

The building is an official historic landmark.

“This was actually one of the very first buildings constructed in the Town of Richlands in the 1900s, around 1902. It was home to the Clinch Valley Coal and Coke Company originally,” said Fundraising Campaign Manager Amanda Killen.

Following the coal and coke company, the building was purchased by a Dr. Williams and it became the town’s first hospital. If you would like to be a part of the building’s restoration there are ways to get involved.

“We ask for community support in all the fundraising events that we have. We have an upcoming dinner on May 21st that will all benefit the renovation of the Richlands Library,” said Killen,

“That fundraiser will be an Appalachian Cuisine themed dinner. Tickets go on sale next week. They will be available online and at all branches of the Tazewell County Public Library.

