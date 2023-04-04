Pipeline opponents, company react to appeals court ruling

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say they are encouraged by a new appeals court ruling. The company says it’s disappointed, but remains committed to completing the project.

This week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a key permit required for water crossings in West Virginia. MVP needs the permit to restart construction.

David Sligh is Conservation Director with the group Wild Virginia.

“This again bolsters the whole assertion that we’ve made all along that this thing can’t live up to our bedrock environmental laws,” Sligh told WDBJ7 in an interview. “And we’re always gratified when we’re able to prove that to the courts.”

A representative of the pipeline, Natalie Cox, said the company is reviewing the decision.

Cox said MVP will continue to work with West Virginia regulators on a path forward to complete the project safely and responsibly.

Following is the full text of the company’s statement:

“Mountain Valley continues to review the Court’s decision, however, we are disappointed that MVP’s West Virginia 401 Water Quality Certification has once again been vacated. We appreciate the diligent efforts of the WVDEP and will continue to work with the agency on a path forward to completing this critical infrastructure project safely and responsibly. MVP has undergone unprecedented environmental review, and it is being built to higher environmental standards than any similar project that has ever been built in West Virginia or Virginia. With total project work nearly 94 percent complete, Mountain Valley remains committed to working collaboratively with state and federal regulators to finish the remaining work and help ensure Americans have greater access to cleaner, reliable, and more affordable domestic energy.”

