New River Gorge adding gates for mine portal openings

Rusted mine portal gate at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
Rusted mine portal gate at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve say there are more than 130 abandoned mine portals within the park’s boundaries. Thanks to funding from the bipartisan infrastructure act, one abandoned mine portal with an outdated gate is getting an upgrade.

“We don’t want visitors going into them because there are head hazards. Rocks are falling constantly in these places. It would be easy to get lost inside of them. There are dangerous pockets of gas potentially. There are dangerous pools of water where you can’t see the bottom,” said Natural Resources Program Lead, Bryan Wender.

Wender says the gate project also includes two mine portals without any barriers to public access. That’s not the only reasons for the gates. They will also help shield multiple endangered species of bats. It’s where they roost and hibernate.

“These are really important habitats for six different species of bats that are considered imperiled in the state. Three of those are actually listed under the endangered species act. The Northern Long Eared Bat, the Virginia Big Eared Bat and the Indiana Bat,” said Wender.

The gates aren’t cheap, costing roughly $25,000 a piece. The park is not alone in the need to block public access to abandoned mines.

“Throughout the national park system we have several thousand mines and abandoned wells. The funding that we are using are for the top ten percent that are most hazardous across the country. This is one of them in which we will be doing remediation with $140,000 worth of that funding,” said National Park Service Director, Chuck Sams.

The project to install gates at these old mine sites in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has been in the works for about two years. Wender anticipates the gates will be installed by mid summer.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

Lynchburg Town Hall evacuation
Lynchburg City Hall evacuated due to potential threat
Richlands Library breaks ground on first phase of renovation.
Richlands Library begins renovations to their historic building
Friendship Hyundai of Beckley
Friendship Hyundai of Beckley aims to help community through service
HSRC
HSRC brings back spay and neuter vouchers
Ora, Beckley K-9
Little Caesars Pizza helps local K-9 teams through annual campaign