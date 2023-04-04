Lynchburg City Hall evacuated due to potential threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -– The City Manager has ordered the evacuation and closure of City Hall effective immediately.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Church Street between 9th and 10th Streets. The threat is under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department.

Public Hearings scheduled for this evening will still take place, but will be delayed.

WDBJ7 will share updates on air or online.

