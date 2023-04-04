Little Caesars Pizza helps local K-9 teams through annual campaign

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since 2019, Little Caesars Pizza has held its annual Pizza Pizza Paws Campaign in April. The initiative works to supply K-9 teams in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio with items they may need.

When the program first started, 85 handlers received first aid kits. In 2021, 100 handlers in 70 police departments were supplied with tracking collars. Last year, 170 handlers were given an “Essential Kit” filled with various items, and, this year, with a goal of $30,000, Little Caesars hopes to assist 185 K-9 teams by giving them “On the Go Kits.”

WVVA spoke to Tim Capehart, a K-9 handler with the Beckley Police Department. He shared how this initiative helps the department and the community.

“It’s because of these things we can better do our job and better help the community,” he said. “That’s basically what the dogs are here for.”

“There’s not direct funding that goes to the K-9 departments...so they’re ran on donation and handler expense,” explained Sabrina Donahue-Moore, Marketing Director for Little Caesars Pizza. “We as a community can come together to help them out, provide them tools and supplies that actually protect our community.”

By raising money, this year, Little Caesars will provide handlers with a Cool K-9 A/C vent hose system, Vario non-spill water bowl, Tacticup tactical tab leash and Play-On dog waste bags.

Goal thermometers have been placed inside 57 Little Caesars locations, 48 of which are in West Virginia. Visit your local restaurant to donate.

