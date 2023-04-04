It’ll feel more like summer over the next few days

High temperatures will climb into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A stray shower cannot be ruled out this morning, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will soar into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight and once again, a stay shower is possible. Lows will only drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

It’ll be another warm one tomorrow as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Some storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds.

Showers will continue to fall on Thursday and Friday at times. Temperatures will decrease late week with highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

As of now, an area of low pressure looks to stay to our south and east this weekend which would keep us dry. However, if this system moves further north and west, we could see a few showers Easter Weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

