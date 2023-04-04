HSRC brings back spay and neuter vouchers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Good news for Raleigh County residents with cats or dogs! The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) recently announced the return of its low-income spay and neuter vouchers.

This year, the shelter received a $25,000 grant from the West Virginia Spay and Neuter Assistance Program (WVNSP) through the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and was able to match those funds to cover the cost of the vouchers. With said voucher, pet owners can take their animals to their local vet to be spayed or neutered for free.

Shelter employees say the opportunity will help animal owners who may not be able to afford the service on their own, but it will also help decrease the shelter’s occupancy in the future as it will keep feral or homeless animals from rapidly reproducing.

“It’s just a blessing on its own,” shared Hannah Cottle, HSRC Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator. “We’ll reap the benefits from it years from now, being able to help people get their animals fixed.”

Vouchers must be picked up at the shelter, located at 325 Grey Flats Road in Beckley, on Saturdays. They are available to Raleigh County residents only due to an overwhelming demand last year.

Vouchers are available to families receiving SNAP benefits, Medicaid, SSI, LIEAP, Social Security Disability, TANF, AFDC, CHIP or Low Income Veterans Assistance with proof. The vouchers are also open to those not receiving financial assistance with a minimum $25 donation to the shelter.

HSRC started giving out vouchers on April 1. Cottle says they have already handed out more than 100.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.