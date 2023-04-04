HSRC brings back spay and neuter vouchers

HSRC
HSRC(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Good news for Raleigh County residents with cats or dogs! The Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) recently announced the return of its low-income spay and neuter vouchers.

This year, the shelter received a $25,000 grant from the West Virginia Spay and Neuter Assistance Program (WVNSP) through the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and was able to match those funds to cover the cost of the vouchers. With said voucher, pet owners can take their animals to their local vet to be spayed or neutered for free.

Shelter employees say the opportunity will help animal owners who may not be able to afford the service on their own, but it will also help decrease the shelter’s occupancy in the future as it will keep feral or homeless animals from rapidly reproducing.

“It’s just a blessing on its own,” shared Hannah Cottle, HSRC Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator. “We’ll reap the benefits from it years from now, being able to help people get their animals fixed.”

Vouchers must be picked up at the shelter, located at 325 Grey Flats Road in Beckley, on Saturdays. They are available to Raleigh County residents only due to an overwhelming demand last year.

Vouchers are available to families receiving SNAP benefits, Medicaid, SSI, LIEAP, Social Security Disability, TANF, AFDC, CHIP or Low Income Veterans Assistance with proof. The vouchers are also open to those not receiving financial assistance with a minimum $25 donation to the shelter.

HSRC started giving out vouchers on April 1. Cottle says they have already handed out more than 100.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

Lynchburg Town Hall evacuation
Lynchburg City Hall evacuated due to potential threat
Richlands Library breaks ground on first phase of renovation.
Richlands Library begins renovations to their historic building
Friendship Hyundai of Beckley
Friendship Hyundai of Beckley aims to help community through service
Ora, Beckley K-9
Little Caesars Pizza helps local K-9 teams through annual campaign