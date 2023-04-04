Friendship Hyundai of Beckley aims to help community through service

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One family-owned car dealership in Beckley is putting community above all else.

Friendship Hyundai of Beckley celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, April 4. The dealership now has 15 locations in five different states, according to its owners, Mitch Walters and Dustin Walters, his son.

While the goal is to sell cars, the Walters say they are more concerned with being a source of help for the community. A portion of every car they sell will go toward the Friendship Foundation to help local kids, animals in need and those battling breast cancer.

“Those are our three things that we really try to...participate in any way we can with the community,” said Dustin Walters. “But there’s a lot of great things out there that you can do. We really try to just prioritize those and we want to be a part of the community in any way we can.”

With the business now an official part of the Beckley area, Walters says the next step is to put $5 million in renovations into the dealership. He says the interior and exterior of the building will change, but the great people inside will stay the same.

To learn more, visit Hyundai of Beckley on Facebook. The dealership is located at 3921 Robert C Byrd Drive.

