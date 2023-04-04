Donate for Life flag raised at PCH

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital held a ceremony Tuesday to bring attention to the vital importance of organ donations.

The ceremony was topped off with the raising of the donate life flag by hospital CEO Karen bowling.

The center for organ recovery and education folks wanted to bring attention and give credit to Princeton community hospital for their help with recovering organs for transplant.

The Representatives With core also related the story of a ninety-five-year-old McDowell County man that unselfishly donated several of his organs to give the gift of life.

“We highlighted the life of Cecil Lockhart. He passed two years ago when he was ninety-five years old. His liver, cornea and tissues were used and because of him there is a lady in Florida in he sixties that is alive. Cheryl King with CORE says that donating is the best gift you can give.”

Mr. Lockhart’s story points out that you are never too old to be donate organs to someone who can use them. If you would like more information on how to become an organ donor you can reach out to core on their website or call Princeton Community Hospital.

