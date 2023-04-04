CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes into house, narrowly missing child leaving the bathroom

Video catches a car crashing into a Houston home. (KTRK, RING CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM HOMEOWNER, EMAIL TO CITY, CNN)
By Daniela Hurtado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) - It was a close call in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

A mother said a car slammed into her bathroom, just seconds after her child left the room.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera.

The video shows a man speeding through the stop sign, crashing into the garage and ultimately hitting the home’s only bathroom.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the house. I wasn’t really thinking about the material,” Sirenia Quintanilla said. “I was just worried about my kid. I was worried about the kid.”

Quintanilla has four children.

Her youngest had just stepped out of the bathroom moments before the crash.

“When the car hit you could feel the house shake,” her daughter Alexa Briones said. “So, I ran to my brother. And then I saw the window and then I saw a guy. And he was bleeding, so I was so scared.”

Every moment was caught on camera as the driver gets out, apologizes and starts to grasp what he’s done. His face is blurred in the video because it is not clear if he’s been charged or cited.

“I showed him, ‘Look, this is my restroom. My 5-year-old was barely getting out. Can you think about that?’” Quintanilla said. “And he just stayed quiet. He walked away.”

To make matters worse, Quintanilla will end up paying for a crash that was no fault of her own.

“At the end, they told me that he doesn’t have insurance, car insurance. So now I’m stuck with this,” she said.

Quintanilla said that speeding has been a problem in her neighborhood for a long time.

She and her neighbors said they complained to the city and asked for speed bumps a year ago, but nothing came from those requests.

The community hopes something is done before something like this happens again.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
UPDATE: Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County identified
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO in major blow to Russia over Ukraine war
In February, the Murphys welcomed their baby into the world – just in time for the Brewers...
Couple uses Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle win for fertility treatments, welcomes baby
General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global...
About 5K GM salaried workers take buyouts, avoiding layoffs
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
LIVE: Trump leaves NYC home ahead of arraignment in criminal probe