BEDA holds Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Business owners converged at the Bluefield Art Center for Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur.

The event saw budding and prospective entrepreneurs meet with seasoned professionals in the area. In order to learn from their triumphs and mistakes. With the hopes of fostering the next generation of business owners in the area.

“Right now I can sit here and ask people that have been through the experience I’m trying to go through myself right now. And talk to experts that have been through it, trial and error,” said Jermaine Jackson of Papa J’s Caribbean Cuisine.

The event featured leaders in many fields from technology to art. Jim Spencer of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority- tells WVVA that gatherings like this can help locals beat the statistic that twenty percent of new businesses fail in the first year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.