Batteau Beach groundbreaking

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hinton had a big gathering Monday to celebrate the expansion of a new project that should be a popular venue for folks from Summers County as well as visitors to the area.

There was an official groundbreaking held today in the Avis section of Hinton right on the banks of the new river.

. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito were on hand to get this project underway.

The Hinton landing at batteau beach is the revitalization of the historic landing on the new river.

This spot will have a boat launch and other amenities that may be used by the community for years to come.

The idea had been in the works for a while originating with former Mayor Cleo Matthews who says really excited to see it coming to fruition now.

“We tried at the time but we were not successful, and I am so glad to see it come to pass but its a lot more magnificent than I ever dreamed and that is wonderful too.”

Hinton Mayor Jack Scott says this is only the beginning for this project. He added that there are more plans for this location that are in the works right now

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.