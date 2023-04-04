Batteau Beach groundbreaking

By Mark Hughes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Hinton had a big gathering Monday to celebrate the expansion of a new project that should be a popular venue for folks from Summers County as well as visitors to the area.

There was an official groundbreaking held today in the Avis section of Hinton right on the banks of the new river.

. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito were on hand to get this project underway.

The Hinton landing at batteau beach is the revitalization of the historic landing on the new river.

This spot will have a boat launch and other amenities that may be used by the community for years to come.

The idea had been in the works for a while originating with former Mayor Cleo Matthews who says really excited to see it coming to fruition now.

“We tried at the time but we were not successful, and I am so glad to see it come to pass but its a lot more magnificent than I ever dreamed and that is wonderful too.”

Hinton Mayor Jack Scott says this is only the beginning for this project. He added that there are more plans for this location that are in the works right now

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in McDowell County
Body found in Beartown area of McDowell County
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Sweet Springs Resort Park is open for tours
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Attorneys react after medical examiner releases cause of Otieno’s death
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).
AG Morrisey announces 2024 run for Governor
Birthdays: 4.4.23
Birthdays: 4.4.23
The inaugural Stevie's St. Paddy's Day Soup Off featured an overall winner and winners from...
In Focus: Amateur Chefs Talk About Award Winning Soups
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World
Richlands marching band performs in Walt Disney World