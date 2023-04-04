AG Morrisey announces 2024 run for Governor

FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).
FILE PHOTO of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV).(GRAYDC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday morning he will be running for Governor in 2024.

Morrisey, a Republican, has served as West Virginia’s Attorney General since 2012. He was reelected in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Morrisey also ran for Senate in 2018 but was defeated by Joe Manchin.

He joins a growing list of Republicans who will be running for Governor in 2024, including Del. Moore Capito, Secretary of State Mac Warner, State Auditor JB McCuskey, and Chris Miller, son of Congresswoman Carol Miller.

Morrisey will now lead a statewide tour to speak with West Virginia voters.

His tour includes the following stops this week:

  • Tuesday, April 4
    • 3:30 p.m. - Keyser
    • 5:15 p.m. - Kingwood
    • 8 p.m. - Bridgeport
  • Wednesday, April 5
    • 10 a.m. - Wheeling
    • 5:15 p.m. - Charleston
  • Thursday, April 6
    • 5:30 p.m. - Lewisburg

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

